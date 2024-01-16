Mets sign Vladi Miguel Guerrero, son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero

The Mets signed 20 players on the first day of the international signing period, including Vladi Miguel Guerrero, the 17-year-old son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, whose other son, Vlad Jr., has been an All-Star for the past three seasons with the Blue Jays.

The signings, which come out of the $5.925 million the team has designated for international pool money, were headlined by catcher Yovanny Rodriguez, outfielder Edward Lantigua, shortstop Yensi Rivas - all three of whom are listed as top 100 international prospects by Baseball America and MLB Pipeline. Rodriguez, 17, is ranked fifth, according to Baseball America; Lantigua, 17, is ranked 40, and Rivas, 17, is ranked 77.

The Mets signed 13 players from the Dominican Republic, five from Venezuela, one from Colombia and another from the Bahamas.

“Today is a great day for the New York Mets as we welcome an exciting class of talented players into the organization,” said Director of International Scouting Steve Barningham. “This is the beginning of a journey for these players as they take their first steps in professional baseball. I want to thank our entire baseball operations team as well as the families of these young men for their help along the way.”

Rodriguez, of Venezuela, was the top available catcher, is defensively sound with a plus arm, according to Baseball America, “with a chance to develop into a 20-plus home run threat,” the scouting report said. “Scouts highest on Rodriguez felt he was an advanced hitter for his age as well, showing sound strike-zone judgment with good barrel accuracy to help him tap into that power in games.”

Guerrero, whom MLB.com reported signed for a $117,000 bonus, is a left-handed hitter and outfielder with a large frame and significant raw power.

“Another player in the family,” his father tweeted in Spanish. “Congratulations to my son, Vladi Miguel (the left-handed version) on signing with the New York Mets. Keep working hard to accomplish your dreams!”