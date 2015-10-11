SportsBaseballMets

Mets SS Ruben Tejada out for season after collision

New York Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada is taken off the...

New York Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada is taken off the field after being hurt against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015 in Los Angeles. Credit: AP / Gregory Bull

Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada got the worst of a collision with Dodgers' Chase Utley Saturday night.

On a play that scored the game-tying run for the Dodgers in the seventh inning, Tejada was upended by a sliding Utley in a violent collision while attempting to turn a double play. He was taken off the field on a cart.

Check out the video of the play below, as well as reaction from Mets beat writer Marc Carig.

