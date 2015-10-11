Mets SS Ruben Tejada out for season after collision

Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada got the worst of a collision with Dodgers' Chase Utley Saturday night.

On a play that scored the game-tying run for the Dodgers in the seventh inning, Tejada was upended by a sliding Utley in a violent collision while attempting to turn a double play. He was taken off the field on a cart.

Check out the video of the play below, as well as reaction from Mets beat writer Marc Carig.

Hard slide. Tejada stays down. Dodgers have tied it. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) October 11, 2015

Mets now gathered around Tejada. Still on the ground. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) October 11, 2015

Utley’s shoulder got Tejada. Very late slide. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) October 11, 2015

Tejada flipped over his back. Was exposed when he turned. Good lord. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) October 11, 2015

Utley appears to have broke that up with his face. Cart comes out for Tejada. Oh man. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) October 11, 2015

Toss was behind Tejada. Now they will review the call. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) October 11, 2015

Neither guy touched the bag. Shouldn’t even be looking at this. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) October 11, 2015

Tejada sitting up as he gets on cart. That slide was so late. Utley’s face got Tejada’s knee. Tejada winds up on his back. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) October 11, 2015

holy cow, now they reverse the call on a neighborhood play. what the heck? — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) October 11, 2015

Utley back in there. Guess umps didn’t think it would be a double play chance, thus no neighborhood play. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) October 11, 2015

Anyway, has to be only way umps reviewed, they didn’t think it was a DP chance. They have a good point. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) October 11, 2015

Then again, even if not a neighborhood play, which is understable (since it assumes chance at DP). Utley never touched bag. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) October 11, 2015