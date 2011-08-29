Win win win: Reyes back as Mets sweep Fish

Make no mistake; Terry Collins was thrilled to have Jose Reyes back in the lineup for Game 2 of yesterday's doubleheader against the Marlins. So was the crowd at Citi Field, where Reyes was welcomed with loud applause and "Jo-se, Jo-se, Jo-se" chants.

The difficult part, however, will be the occasions in the next month when Collins has to tell Reyes that it's time to sit, depriving his team -- and Mets fans -- of their game-changing star. But after Reyes' two stints on the disabled list with similar left hamstring strains, Collins maintains that he has no choice.

"There's no question he's going to want to play," he said yesterday afternoon. "He and I have already discussed that -- at length -- that his desire is to be on the field. As I told him, we've tried that twice and he's going to get some rest."

For one night, the Mets could exhale as Reyes went 1-for-4 and scored a run in the Mets' 5-1 win in Game 2 of the doubleheader sweep. R.A. Dickey pitched seven scoreless innings, striking out six, to lead the Mets to a 2-1 win in Game 1.

The night wasn't perfect for Reyes, who dropped a double-play relay throw for an error. But he survived two max-effort situations without difficulty, and Collins tried his best not to get too concerned. "I can't worry every time that he's going to blow out," he said. "I'd be absolutely crazy."

In the second inning, Reyes sprinted after Bryan Petersen's bloop in shallow leftfield and fell flat on his stomach on the failed attempt. In the third, he unsuccessfully tried to beat out a swinging bunt. "I'm OK," Reyes said. "I didn't feel anything in my leg, so that's the good news. The more I play, the more comfortable I'm going to feel. I just have to get my confidence back."

Letting Reyes run himself onto the DL is not a smart strategy, and the Mets have pledged to change the way he is used. Reyes acknowledged that he spoke to Collins about monitoring his playing time, but nothing has been set in stone yet. "We talked about that," Reyes said. "We'll take it one day at a time. I love to be on the field, but I have to understand I've had problems twice. We'll have to wait and see."

With Reyes returning from his Binghamton rehab stint yesterday morning, the Mets held off using him until Game 2, which allowed him extra time to prepare and also for the team to wait on a roster move.

After Game 1, the Mets optioned Mike Baxter to Triple-A Buffalo to make room for Reyes. As for the lineup, Ruben Tejada slid over from shortstop to play second base and remained in the No. 2 spot.

Earlier in the day, Collins said Tejada and Justin Turner will split second-base duties in the final month. And with Reyes expected to get regular time off, that should free up some games at shortstop for Tejada as well.

In Game 1, Dickey (6-11) earned his first win since July 25. Jason Isringhausen struck out the side in the eighth and Bobby Parnell got the save despite allowing Gaby Sanchez's homer.

During Dickey's five-start winless streak, he had a 2.93 ERA. The Mets had averaged 2.6 runs in those five games.

With Reyes scheduled to return in Game 2, Collins announced his plans for Tejada and Turner. If Reyes is re-signed in the offseason, this could serve as the start of an audition for the full-time second baseman's job in 2012.

"I'm going to pick and choose my spots," Collins said before Game 1. "I'm going to make sure Tejada gets at-bats. He's deserved it, he's earned it, and so has Justin. I just want to try to make sure they're both getting playing time."