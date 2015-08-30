Mets' David Wright gets planned day off; he's a little sore (not his back)

David Wright felt stiff Saturday. But fear not, it wasn't his back.

"Shoulders, it's all the other stuff," Terry Collins said.

It's not surprising, considering Wright went from not playing for nearly 4 1/2 months to playing in back-to-back extra-inning games Thursday and Friday. Wright, who returned to the lineup Monday after rehabbing from spinal stenosis, got what had been a planned day off in the Mets' 3-1 loss to the Red Sox on Saturday. Collins expects him to be back in the lineup Sunday.

"But again," Collins said, "we'll talk to him in the morning, see how he's doing."

Collins hopes Wright can play three or four days in a row this week.

"We'll see how that fits and how he comes out of that because now we're starting to talk about getting back into the fatigue factor again," Collins said. "Certainly we're going to stay on top of it on a daily basis."

Breather for Cespedes

When Yoenis Cespedes was traded to the Mets, he told Collins he would play every day. But it sounds as if he won't Sunday. Collins said Cespedes and Travis d'Arnaud likely will get the day off.

"Cespedes needs a day, you can see it," Collins said. "He's dragging. So we're very fortunate to be in the position we're in right now that we can give some guys a blow so that when September comes, we can get back on all cylinders."

Duda keeps sharp eye

With the Mets' bats cooling off, they certainly could use Lucas Duda, but he hasn't begun to swing a bat yet. Duda, hitting .247 with 21 home runs and 56 RBIs, has been on the disabled list since Aug. 22 with an ailing back.

Said Collins, "Since he can't swing, he's in cages tracking on machines different pitches just so he can start to read spin and all the other things that he likes to do."