Yoenis Cespedes press conference recap

Yoenis Cespedes, who agreed to return to the Mets by signing a three-year deal last week, spoke Wednesday at a press conference at Citi Field.

"I'm really excited to be here for the next three years," he said through an interpreter.

The Mets acquired Cespedes in a trade with the Detroit Tigers just before the trade deadline last season.

Cespedes said he's happy with the moves the Mets made this winter.

"I know this team has everything it needs to continue on everything it started last year," he said.

The 32-year-old outfielder was a big piece of the Mets' run to their first World Series appearance since 2000. He hit .287 with 17 home runs, 44 RBIs and 39 runs in 57 regular-season games with the Mets in 2015.

