Yoenis Cespedes’ right quad acts up, forcing his exit after fifth inning

Yoenis Cespedes is trying to play through the pain in his right quadriceps. Even though he was removed after five innings of Saturday night’s 7-2 loss to the Rockies when it acted up, the Mets slugger said he plans to continue to try to stay on the field as much as possible.

Although maybe not for Sunday afternoon’s series finale.

“We’ll just have to wait till tomorrow to see because I was pulled from the game tonight,” Cespedes said through a translator minutes after the Mets’ fourth straight defeat. “If I had to play another game right now, I’d have to say no, I probably can’t. That’s why I just was taken out. But we’ll see how we feel tomorrow.”

Both Cespedes and manager Terry Collins continued to insist the team has no plans to put its best hitter on the disabled list. After going 0-for-2 with a walk Saturday night, Cespedes is batting .291 with 22 home runs and 58 RBIs.

The Mets need him. Even on one leg.

“We’re going to do the best we can to make sure he stays off the DL,” Collins said. “We need him. We need his bat in the lineup. If we need to give him a day every third day or so, we’ll do that.”

Cespedes said his leg began bothering him again on Friday night. It’s been nearly a month since he first suffered the injury that has knocked him out of centerfield duty.

“I started feeling like maybe I’m not still all there,” he said. “It bothered me a little bit. It was feeling a little bit tense today.”

The good thing for the Mets is they have five games in American League parks starting Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. Cespedes could be the designated hitter in all five if he’s able.

“I know enough about these guys to know they’ll play through some stuff that a lot of other people wouldn’t,” Collins said. “I’m assuming right now that he’s probably playing with some more discomfort than he’s letting on.”

Saturday night’s game was played on a wet field after a 35-minute rain delay at the start. Collins removed Cespedes after he grounded to third to end the fifth inning.

“I knew before the game that he was really in great spirits and pumped up and joking,” Collins said. “All of a sudden in the middle of the game, I could see a difference and I said, ‘What’s going on?’ He said, ‘My leg’s getting tired.’ I said, ‘Well, I’ve got to get you out of there with the field the way it is.’ ’’

When will he be back in there? Check back before Sunday’s 1 p.m. game for the answer.