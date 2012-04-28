Lutz learned of call-up at a funeral

DENVER -- Zach Lutz, who started at first base for the Mets on Friday night, found out he had been called up to the majors earlier this week while at a funeral.

When he told those in attendance his good news, he got a standing ovation.

"It was kind of awkward," Lutz said. "I didn't know what to say. Everybody was clapping for me, a standing ovation. I think with everything going on, it made everybody feel better."

Lutz, 25, made his major-league debut Tuesday and got his first big-league hit Friday night, a single in the fifth inning. He started at first in place of slumping Ike Davis against Rockies lefthander Drew Pomeranz.

Lutz was at his girlfriend's grandfather's funeral in Lehigh Valley, Pa., on Monday with his phone switched off.

"I turned it back on and I had 20 missed calls, 30 texts," he said. Lutz called Triple-A Buffalo manager Wally Backman and was told to get to Citi Field as soon as possible to replace Jason Bay on the Mets' roster.

He spent part of the pregame Friday chatting with Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez about his first at-bat, in which he struck out looking with the bases loaded against Miami.

Lutz, who also can play third, was hitting .333 with three home runs and 10 RBIs with Buffalo.

Terry Collins said Davis, who brought a .132 average into Friday, will start the next time the Mets face a lefthander. That's Jamie Moyer on Sunday.

Extra bases

Mike Pelfrey, likely to have Tommy John surgery, will meet Monday with Dr. James Andrews . . . Andres Torres went 0-for-4 with a walk and stolen base for Buffalo on Friday night. He could rejoin the Mets on Monday.