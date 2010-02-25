A-Rod on Jeter contract: He was 'born to be a Yankee'

TAMPA, Fla. - Derek Jeter said Wednesday's news conference would be the one and only time he discussed his contract this season, but the topic came up again Thursday.

This time it was Alex Rodriguez who addressed it, in general terms, when he was asked about Jeter's situation during his nearly 20-minute talk with reporters.

"As far as contracts, it's not my place to comment on that, but Derek Jeter was born to be a Yankee and he was born to wear pinstripes," A-Rod said.

Rodriguez's comments fell pretty much in line with those made earlier in the week by longtime Jeter teammates Jorge Posada and Andy Pettitte. No one thinks the issue will be a distraction for Jeter or the team and all believe everything will get worked out after the season.

"He's our captain, we need him here and I envision he'll finish his career here," Rodriguez said. "When you think of Derek, I can't envision him wearing any other uniform."

Park place

Chan Ho Park, signed by the Yankees earlier in the week, took his physical Thursday and could be in camp Friday. The Yankees will have to make room on their 40-man roster for Park.

Starting (spring) opener

Joe Girardi said, "I don't think it will be Phil or Joba" starting the exhibition opener Wednesday against the Pirates. He didn't disclose who will start that game because "we haven't told the player yet." Either Chad Gaudin, Sergio Mitre or Alfredo Aceves is likely to get the nod.

Live from Tampa

About half the pitchers in camp threw live batting practice, which mostly entailed hitters such as Curtis Granderson standing in and looking at a lot of pitches and occasionally swinging at one. Granderson, for instance, looked at 10 pitches from Aceves without swinging. Live BP will continue the next three days.

Cool breezes

Temperatures were in the low 50s Thursdaywith winds gusting up to 17 mph, making for uncomfortable conditions.

"It's really not all that bad to have days like this,'' Girardi said, "because obviously we know we're going to have them in April and May, so you have to get used to the cooler weather."