Amid rumors, Brian McCann wants to stay with Yankees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brian McCann did not appear in the pregame clubhouse or take batting practice Saturday after his name surfaced in a rumor that suggested the Yankees were talking to the Braves about a possible trade. After the game, he claimed ignorance of the report. “I really haven’t paid attention [to rumors],” he said. “Baseball’s hard enough. I’ll focus on winning and playing.”

McCann, who left the Braves to sign with the Yankees as a free agent before the 2015 season, said he has a full no-trade clause in his contract. When asked if he’d consider a return to Atlanta, he said, “My head’s not there. I’m thinking of winning with this ballclub.”

Asked if anyone from the Yankees had spoken to him about the no-trade clause, he said, “No.”

Mitchell doing well

With his rehab workday shortened by rain Saturday, reliever Bryan Mitchell drove from the Yankees’ Tampa training facility to Tropicana Field to visit his teammates. Mitchell was lost a week before the season opener because of a tear in his left big toe that required surgery, but his rehab has gone so well that he might return when rosters expand in September.

“The whole [rehab] process has been good,” Mitchell said. “That’s been my goal [to play this season] . . . At this point, it’s just like going through spring training again, trying to get the reps. You do simulated games and then real games like spring training. It’s just the throwing progression. I haven’t had any setbacks. It feels great.”

Saturday’s simulated game, which Mitchell said was his third or fourth such session, lasted only one inning because of the rain. He expects to throw one or two more simulated games before getting his first rehab game assignment late next week.

If anything, Mitchell is ahead of schedule in rehab. “We actually may have shaved a couple weeks off,” he said. “For me, it’s pretty much linear running I have to do. It feels great. I don’t even think about it, honestly.”