Cervelli activated, will start Sunday

Francisco Cervelli didn't know if the backup catcher's job would be waiting for him when he returned from the broken foot he suffered March 2. But he got his job back Friday when he was activated and Gustavo Molina was sent to Triple-A.

Does Cervelli still feel anything? "Nothing," he said. "I'm new again . . . The most difficult part was sitting on the couch, because I'm too hyper. But I'm here fresh and ready to play." And he will play soon; Joe Girardi said he will start Sunday.

Jorge sits

Girardi said Jorge Posada's recent struggles didn't have a major impact on the decision to start Andruw Jones at DH Friday night against lefty Ricky Romero. Brett Gardner, 4-for-9 with a home run against Romero, started in left. Gardner also was 5-for-18 with three homers in his previous six games.

"I really wanted to get Gardy in there against Romero because of his success," Girardi said, "and we brought Jonesie over here to hit against lefthanded pitching, and he's swung the bat pretty well against lefthanded pitchers so far."

What if Posada, hitting .130, were going better? "We talked about that before the season," Girardi said. "That Jorgie was DH for us, but it wouldn't necessarily be every, every day."

Extra bases

Mark Teixeira (shoulder), who did not play Thursday, was back in the lineup. "I feel a lot better," he said. "It's still a little sore, but not even close to when it happened." . . . For a third straight day, Phil Hughes, among the most accommodating players with the media, was not in the clubhouse when reporters were allowed in. He will visit a specialist in St. Louis Monday to see if he has thoracic outlet syndrome . . . The Yankees donated $500,000 to support the relief efforts in the areas in the South hit by tornadoes this week.