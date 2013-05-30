Curtis Granderson has surgery on broken pinkie

Curtis Granderson underwent surgery on his broken left pinkie Wednesday morning, but general manager Brian Cashman and manager Joe Girardi both said that won't impact the timetable for the outfielder's return.

"The surgery does not change [it]," Girardi said. "It's basically four weeks of inactivity . . . "

The statement pretty much mirrors what Girardi said last weekend in St. Petersburg, Fla., before knowing that Granderson, who suffered the injury Friday night when he was hit by a pitch, would need surgery.

"The healing process doesn't change, they just decided it was better to put a pin in there," Girardi said. "In four weeks, he'll start rehab."

Decisions, decisions

The Yankees will have to make two roster moves when Mark Teixeira and Kevin Youkilis are activated, which is expected . Girardi said, "I think anything's possible," when asked if the club could figure out a way to keep both Lyle Overbay and rookie David Adams.

There is increasing chatter that one of those demoted will be Ivan Nova, who lost his spot in the rotation to David Phelps, to allow him to start regularly and stay stretched out.

Setback for Pineda

Speaking in Trenton, N.J., where he watched the rehab outings of Teixeira and Youkilis, Cashman said Michael Pineda (shoulder) being pulled from his extended spring start on Tuesday after three innings wasn't because of a significant issue. Pineda, who cut his finger pregame while trimming his fingernails, will throw 75 pitches in one more extended spring start. He would then begin his 30-day rehab program.

Extra bases

Vernon Wells, coming off a 5-for-32 trip, did not start Wednesday night . . . Girardi said Andy Pettitte (strained left trapezius) likely will start Monday or Tuesday against Cleveland . . . Cashman did not have a timetable for the return of Eduardo Nuñez (oblique) but did say a CT scan earlier in the week ruled out the possibility of a broken rib.

With Dan Duggan