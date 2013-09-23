Derek Jeter allows himself a brief moment of reflection

Derek Jeter said he strayed from the tunnel vision usually so much a part of his makeup.

For the 39-year-old shortstop, it's always about the next at-bat, the next game or next season, with not much time allowed for reflection. But with his season done because of injury, he took in Sunday's pregame ceremony honoring Mariano Rivera and thought about what forever will be in his past.

Never again -- outside of an Old-Timers' Day, perhaps -- will he put on a uniform and play a game with Rivera or Andy Pettitte, who is retiring at season's end and made his last Stadium start after the ceremony.

"Today a little bit," Jeter said. "Before today, no, because our team's still trying to win games. But today, when you're standing out there for ceremonies and [hear the] ovation for Andy, that's when you realize it."

Jeter twice referred to his longtime teammates as "brothers," but Jeter being Jeter, he didn't dwell on those emotions.

"Wonderful ceremony, like I said, but we have to win games," he said. "This was a big one for us, we needed it . . . It's really, you have to win every game you play. That's the bottom line."

And though the Yankees are the longest of shots to make the postseason now, sitting hasn't gotten any easier for Jeter.

"This is the time of year everyone wants to play. This is what you play for," he said. "You want to help, you think you can help, but you're not allowed to play. So it's very disappointing."

Cano hurts ankle

Robinson Cano limped to the dugout after being thrown out at the plate to end the eighth inning, but Joe Girardi didn't sound overly concerned.

"He said he turned his ankle," Girardi said. "I'm not sure if he did it when he slid or when he hit the bag [third base]. I think he did it when he slid. He's OK. We'll see how he is Tuesday."

Cano, who went 3-for-4 and is 9-for-20 in his last five games, remained in the game.