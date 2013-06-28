Derek Jeter begins outdoor running program, reports no problems

Derek Jeter wasn't the main attraction for reporters staked out at the Yankees' minor- league complex in Tampa, but he did say he's progressing well and ran outdoors Thursday for the first time in two months.

"Everything is good," Jeter told reporters in Tampa after his workout. "No problems whatsoever. I've done everything else. It's a constant progression."

Jeter said the running program is "the last step" before a minor-league rehab assignment, though the Yankees haven't scheduled one for him.

"As soon as I can get out there, I'll get out there," Jeter said. "We haven't got that far yet."

Jeter has not played since breaking his left ankle in the postseason last October and suffering another fracture in the ankle during his first attempt at rehab in April.

Gardner gets a rest

Joe Girardi gave Brett Gardner the day off from starting Thursday, though he did strike out looking as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning of the Yankees' 2-0 loss to the Rangers.

"He's played every game for us," Girardi said before the game. "He's a little under the weather, he's got a little head cold, but it's more that I'm giving him a day because he's played every day."

Ichiro Suzuki batted leadoff and played centerfield in Gardner's stead and had one of the Yankees' two hits.

Strange play aids Yanks

The Yankees got a gift out in the third when David Murphy -- who was running on a full-count pitch to Jurickson Profar that was called ball four on a checked swing -- stepped off second base and was tagged out by Jayson Nix. After Austin Romine threw down to second, Murphy slid in and Nix tagged him, Murphy walked a few steps off second, apparently thinking he was out. "I guess that's why you come out to play, to see things you've never seen before," Lyle Overbay said.