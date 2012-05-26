Former Met John Maine signs minor-league deal with Yankees

OAKLAND, Calif. -- In their never-ending search for organizational pitching depth, the Yankees signed former Met John Maine to a minor-league deal Friday.

Maine, 31, who has not pitched in the majors since 2010, is 41-36 with a 4.35 ERA in seven seasons. Maine, who has battled multiple shoulder problems, went 39-32 with a 4.17 ERA in five seasons with the Mets (2006-10). He signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox in January but never appeared in a game and was released May 10.

The Yankees worked out Maine last week at their minor-league complex in Tampa and saw enough life in his arm to sign him to the no-risk, potential high-reward deal. His attempt to work his way back to the majors will begin in Tampa in extended spring training.