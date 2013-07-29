Giving up five runs hurts Phil Hughes' trade value

With the non-waiver trade deadline on Wednesday, Phil Hughes did his best Sunday to make sure his value to other teams is not that high.

Hughes coughed up a three-run first-inning lead and allowed five runs in four-plus innings in the Yankees' 6-5 win over Tampa Bay at Yankee Stadium.

Hughes gave up a pair of home runs to Rays rookie Wil Myers; he has allowed 20 home runs in 112 innings this season and has an ERA of 4.58.

Hughes, 27, is a free agent at season's end. If the Yankees were thinking of trading him for a bat, Sunday's performance probably didn't help.

"I just go out every five days and pitch," Hughes said. "Things that are out of my control, I don't worry about them. Whatever happens happens, and as far as I'm concerned, I'm here to help us win."

L.A. confidential

After a day off Monday, the Yankees visit the Dodgers in Los Angeles for the first of an eight-game, three-city trip. The Yankees will face Zack Greinke and Clayton Kershaw at Dodger Stadium. Andy Pettitte and Hiroki Kuroda will pitch for the Yankees.

After another day off, the Yankees have a three-game series in San Diego. Five straight games in NL parks means Derek Jeter will have to play short if he's going to be in the lineup. But the two days off will help keep him fresh, manager Joe Girardi said.

Trainer's room

Jayson Nix (hamstring strain) was in the clubhouse and will be activated Tuesday. David Adams, who started at first base and went 0-for-4, was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre . . . David Phelps (forearm strain) will make a rehab start Tuesday for Double-A Trenton . . . Travis Hafner (rotator cuff strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list to make room for Jeter . . . Curtis Granderson (hand) went 0-for-4 for Class A Tampa.