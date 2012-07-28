Ichiro gets standing ovation in home debut at Stadium

When Ichiro Suzuki was developing his skills for the Orix Blue Wave in Japan's Pacific League in the 1990s, he began a collection of major-league jerseys highlighted by the Yankees' famed pinstripes.

"It feels like I've worn it before because I wore it as a fan in Japan," Suzuki said through an interpreter Friday night before making his Yankee Stadium home debut against the Red Sox.

Then nothing felt the same -- especially the fans' reception.

After hearing more than his share of Bronx cheers during 12 seasons with the Mariners, the first Japan-born position player in major-league history was greeted by a standing ovation from the capacity crowd of 49,571 when he came to the plate for the first time in the second inning.

The rightfielder, who batted eighth, was treated to scattered chants of "Ich-i-ro! Ich-i-ro!" before lining out to center.

"As a visitor, you come in here and a lot of fans in the stands are pretty tough on the players," he said. "Hopefully, those fans will be on my side this time. Obviously, I need to do well so they'll be on my side."

He singled sharply past second two innings later off Red Sox starter Aaron Cook before Russell Martin's two-run homer extended the Yankees' lead to 6-3.

Leftfielder Carl Crawford sank to his knees to make an awkward grab of Suzuki's opposite-field liner in the sixth, and he grounded into a forceout in the eighth.

He is 4-for-16 in four games for the Yankees. And he admits it all feels a bit surreal. "In Japan, we say you twist your cheek to see if it's real or not," he said. "That's how I feel."

The only player to produce at least 200 hits in 10 consecutive seasons has been wanting to twist his cheek since he walked from the home clubhouse to dress for the visiting Yankees this past Monday in Seattle.

Suzuki, 38, hit a career-low .272 last year and took a .261 average into Friday night's game. But the Yankees acquired him in the final year of his contract believing he has enough left to help them to a 28th World Series triumph.

Pressure? Just a little. But the 10-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner emphasized he is bringing the same intensity that allowed him to bang out 1,278 hits in nine seasons in Japan and 2,533 hits for the Mariners.

"Even when I was on a team that wasn't winning, there was no letdown ever," he said. "I worked hard. When I look at this opportunity and this pennant race, it will be the same approach I had."