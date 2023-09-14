Yankees' Jasson Dominguez will have Tommy John surgery, expected out next 9-10 months

BOSTON — Jasson Dominguez will have Tommy John surgery on Wednesday and will miss an estimated nine to 10 months, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced on Thursday at Fenway Park.

Dominguez, the exciting 20-year-old centerfielder who hit four home runs in his first seven games — including one in his first big-league at-bat against Justin Verlander — has been out since Sunday. That's when the Yankees revealed the had a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right (throwing) elbow.

The switch-hitting Dominguez had thrust himself in the Yankees' picture for Opening Day 2024 with his hot start after a Sept. 1 call-up. Now, the Yankees are hoping for an early summer return for their top prospect.

“Got to have the surgery first,” Boone said. “[Nine to 10 months] is just the standard months of what it normally takes a position player to be all the way back.”

The surgery, which will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister, may involve a bracing procedure that has evolved as a part of Tommy John surgery. The exact nature of the procedure won't be known until Dominguez is on the operating table. A Yankees spokesman said that whatever surgical method is used, the nine to 10-month estimated timetable for Dominguez's return will still apply.

Dominguez played in eight games, going 8-for-31 (.258) overall. “The Martian” also hit 19 home runs in the minor leagues this season.

“We're excited about the player we think he's going to be,” Boone said. “There's still a lot of development to be had there. So first things first is getting him through this and hopefully going through a really good winter of rehab and get to spring training. Be in a position to where he's starting to get close to being able to really do meaningful baseball things, and we'll just see. We’ll see where he's at.

"I think he's shown everyone through his last couple of years and his development, his seasons he's had at the minor-league level and then a little bit of taste up here, of obviously the excitement around what we believe he could be as a player.”