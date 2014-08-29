Joba Chamberlain defers to Derek Jeter

Joba Chamberlain took his cue from his former teammate.

As Derek Jeter stepped to the plate to lead off the ninth inning against Chamberlain on Thursday, the Comerica Park crowd stood and cheered. And Chamberlain stepped off the mound.

"I waited to see what he was going to do at the plate,'' Chamberlain said, meaning a possible tip of the cap. "I stayed off the mound to see if he was going to do it, but knowing Derek, he wants the game to go. He doesn't want to be bigger than the game and take anybody else's time.''

With the score tied at 2, Jeter said he never considered tipping his cap, but he appreciated Chamberlain's gesture and the fan reaction. "I'm aware of what the fans are doing, but I'm also well aware of what the situation is in the game,'' said Jeter, who grounded out. "I saw Joba, yeah, I appreciate him doing that. As much as you want to acknowledge . . . I appreciate everything the fans have done, but in that situation, we're trying to win a game.''

Stronger finish

Hiroki Kuroda struggled down the stretch in each of the previous two seasons, but that has not been the case this year. The 39-year-old is 2-1 with a 3.45 ERA in five starts this month after allowing two runs and four hits in seven innings and getting a no-decision in the Yankees' 3-2 loss to the Tigers Thursday.

"I had a bad second half last year and I'm conscious of that and am trying to be different this year,'' said Kuroda, 3-2 with a 3.28 ERA in his last nine games.

Extra bases

The Yankees acquired lefty reliever Josh Outman from the Indians for a player to be named or cash. He went 4-0 with a 3.28 ERA in 31 games for Cleveland . . . Jacoby Ellsbury is 18-for-39 (.462) with three homers and nine RBIs in his last 10 games.