Joba Chamberlain expected to be back in Yankees bullpen shortly

Joba Chamberlain will be back in the Yankees' bullpen within a week.

It's just a matter of what day.

The reliever, who made a rehab appearance for Double-A Trenton on Sunday, will pitch in Trenton again Tuesday night. He very well could be activated in time for this weekend's series against the Mariners at the Stadium and, if not then, general manager Brian Cashman said, by Monday, when his stint on the 60-day DL expires.

"After that [Tuesday night], we'll evaluate," Cashman said.

Asked if he expected Chamberlain, who struck out three in 11/3 scoreless innings Sunday, to rejoin the team within the week, Cashman smiled.

"Oh yeah," he said. "I think he turns into a pumpkin on Aug. 6, so it should be less than a week. He's doing everything he needs to do."

Swisher stays in DH spot

Nick Swisher, who hasn't started a game in rightfield since July 20 in Oakland, when he suffered a hip flexor strain, got a second straight start at DH Monday night. Joe Girardi said he very well might DH Swisher the rest of this series.

"Just from some of the discussions I've had with him tell me to continue to DH him," Girardi said. "I'll continue to discuss it with and see how he feels."

Swisher said he'd like to be back in right but understands the cautious approach.

"As long as I'm playing [somewhere], that's all that matters to me," he said.

Rest for Pettitte

Girardi, like Cashman and pitching coach Larry Rothschild the day before, wouldn't characterize the news about Andy Pettitte (fractured left ankle) as a setback. The 40-year-old lefthander, hurt June 27 against the Indians, pushed himself too hard in his rehab and will rest for several days before resuming.

The Yankees still expect him back by early September, with Cashman calling the rest period part of the "ebb and flow" of rehabilitation.

"We've said all along this is a 60-day injury," Girardi said. "As far as a setback? I wouldn't call it a setback. I think it's just part of the healing process."