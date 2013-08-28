Joe Girardi relieved X-rays negative on Robinson Cano's hand

TORONTO -- Joe Girardi came away "relieved," a word not often used this season regarding X-rays performed on his players.

J.A. Happ, who got the 2013 Yankees injury train rolling in February when he broke Curtis Granderson's right forearm in the outfielder's first spring training at-bat, nearly inflicted an even more devastating blow on the club Tuesday night.

The Blue Jays lefthander hit Robinson Cano on his left hand in the first inning of the Yankees' 7-1 victory, forcing the second baseman from the game.

But X-rays came back negative and Cano is day-to-day with a left hand contusion.

"The fact there's no break is a good sign," Girardi said after the game. "We haven't had a lot of luck on our side when it's come to X-rays so we got some tonight."

Cano said initially he thought he might have suffered a broken bone, though the pain dissipated a little bit and he stayed in the game. Still, after scoring on Alfonso Soriano's three-run homer, Cano came out and headed to the hospital.

"There was a lot of pain," said Cano, who said later he believes it's realistic he could be back by Friday. "I was a little concerned . . . but, thank God, everything was negative."

Cano's replacement, Eduardo Nuñez, almost left the game in the eighth inning after collapsing near second as he moved toward the bag on a ground single that got past Derek Jeter. Nuñez said he thought he "broke" his right knee at first, the pain being so severe.

"It's still sore right now but hopefully tomorrow it will be better," he said.

Girardi said Mark Reynolds would play second if Nuñez can't.

Hughes out?

After another bad Phil Hughes outing Monday dropped the righthander to 4-13 with a 4.91 ERA, Joe Girardi said he hadn't thought about making a move in the rotation.

But with Thursday being an off day, Girardi could make an alteration, something he was circumspect about Tuesday.

"We'll see how it goes, we'll see what happens," Girardi said. "Make sure people are OK and see what we do."

The primary candidates to replace Hughes should Girardi choose to make a move would be righthander Adam Warren and lefty David Huff.

Back together again

Monday night was the first time this season Derek Jeter and A-Rod played side-by-side in the field and Tuesday made two straight days. That was somewhat surprising because of Girardi's propensity to typically play it safe with his veteran players when it comes to the uncompromising Rogers Centre turf. "They're good," Girardi said before the game. "We'll watch them, check with them every day, but they're good."

Girardi did say he knows with the 39-year-old Jeter and 38-year-old Rodriguez, he likely will have to sit them occasionally.