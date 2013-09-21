Joe Girardi wants to be back but doesn't want to talk about it

Joe Girardi says he wants to come back as Yankees manager, but he quickly changed the subject, saying he doesn't want his expiring contract to be a topic of discussion during the season.

With Mariano Rivera and Andy Pettitte set to join former teammate Jorge Posada in retirement, signaling the coming end of the Yankees' "Core Four'' era, Girardi was asked if he wants to remain in his job as the franchise makes the transition.

"Yeah,'' he said.

"My situation, as I have said, I don't worry about my situation. To me, it shouldn't be a topic of discussion because of what we're trying to accomplish. Now if the season was over, that's a different story. But it's not over, and I don't ever want that to be the focus. The focus has to be on what we have to do. And I think that's the only fair thing.''

Club policy is to let contracts expire before negotiating a new one; the Yankees are confident that they'll be able to match or beat another team's offer if they want to do so.

Girardi, in the final year of his second three-year contract with the Yankees, would be the top manager available if he decided to test the market.

No excusesGirardi grew slightly agitated when asked if Chris Stewart, who was not in the lineup Friday night, is tired, saying, "It bothers me when people talk about [being tired]. You can't use that as an excuse this time of year, because we need the guys to give us everything they got.''

Stewart was replaced by J.R. Murphy Friday night because of the quick turnaround after Thursday night's game in Toronto. The Yankees arrived in New York at 12:50 a.m.

Said Girardi, "I just think it's too hard, in a sense.''

Trainer's roomBoone Logan, who hasn't pitched since Sept. 6 because of inflammation caused by a bone spur in his left elbow, was expected to be available Friday night, Girardi said.