Joe Girardi wants to be sure Nick Swisher has no setbacks

Nick Swisher (strained hip flexor) wasn't in the starting lineup for a seventh straight game Saturday night, although Joe Girardi indicated Friday that he probably would play his rightfielder in the middle game of the three-game series against the Red Sox at the Stadium.

Girardi didn't believe Swisher was completely healthy Saturday and wasn't ready to push it. He wants to be convinced that Swisher won't endure any setbacks once he's back in the lineup.

"Our real hope was that in my mind, I would feel that he's 100 percent," Girardi said. "I just don't think he's quite there. We've waited this long. What's maybe one or two more days?"

Swisher said he felt pretty good but understood why Girardi chose to keep him out for at least one more game.

"I don't blame him," he said. "I don't want to go backward. I just want to play."

Swisher pinch hit in the ninth against Alfredo Aceves Saturday night and struck out.

Grand plan

Curtis Granderson's grand slam Friday night -- his second in 2012 -- was the seventh for the Yankees this season, tops in the majors. The Yankees led the majors in grand slams each of the previous two years and have totaled 27 the past three years, a number that's twice as many as the next-best total. The Red Sox, Marlins, Cardinals and Rays have 13 each.

Extra bases

Eric Chavez, who was hit by a pitch just above his right ankle in the eighth inning Friday night, didn't appear to walk with any noticeable limp before the game. Chavez wasn't in the lineup, but with the Yankees facing lefthander Jon Lester, Chavez wasn't going to start anyway. Jayson Nix got the nod at third base and hit a two-run homer in the fifth. Chavez pinch hit in the seventh against righthander Matt Albers and popped up.