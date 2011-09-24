Joe mulls what to do with Hughes, Cervelli

Phil Hughes came through Saturday's bullpen session without any of the back spasms that twice pushed back starts this past week. What that means for this week and beyond still isn't clear.

Joe Girardi said his rotation for the final three games of the season isn't set. A lot of it depends on the condition of Hughes, who, if healthy, will get consideration for an ALDS start.

"Very good,'' Girardi said of Hughes' session. "We'll talk about what our plan is for him tomorrow or the next day. He said he felt really good.''

Girardi said "it's possible'' Hughes will start one of the games this week. "Part of it depends on what happens [Sunday],'' he said, referring to the doubleheader against Boston.

Girardi said if Hughes doesn't make the ALDS rotation, he could go to the bullpen. "I think you have to think about that,'' he said. "Just because he hasn't thrown in a while and we're not sure how it's going to play out the next couple days. A lot of decisions to be made by Friday.''

Among them is the identity of the backup catcher. Francisco Cervelli ran Saturday, the first time he's exercised since suffering a concussion Sept. 8. Cervelli and Girardi said he has been symptom-free for at least the last couple of days. "I can't tell you who's going to be our backup catcher,'' Girardi said. "Cervy, if he continues to progress, there is somewhat of a chance there. I won't rule it out. But I wouldn't be shocked if he didn't make it all the way back.''

Speaking generally of the 25-man postseason roster, he said: "The one thing about making a roster is you try to guard against everything. But you really can't.''

Extra basesA.J. Burnett will start the first game and Ivan Nova will start Game 2 Sunday. . . Hector Noesi is a candidate to start one of the final three games . . . Derek Jeter is batting .400 (32-for-80) against lefties since returning from the disabled list July 4.