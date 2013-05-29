Teixeira, Youkilis head to Double-A Trenton to begin rehab assignments

Mark Teixeira, as expected, headed north Tuesday afternoon.

Kevin Youkilis joined him, which was less expected.

The pair, rehabbing injuries in Tampa, both played in extended spring training games Tuesday morning -- getting five at-bats apiece. Afterward, they flew to Trenton, where they will play in games with the Yankees' Double-A club, beginning Wednesday morning.

"They decided [Monday] night he was ready to go to Trenton," Joe Girardi said of Youkilis, who has been on the DL since April 28 with a back injury.

The thought had been that Teixeira, rehabbing a torn tendon sheath in his right wrist, was ahead of Youkilis. Girardi, however, said "I think it's a possibility for both of them" to be activated by this weekend's series against the Red Sox.

Granderson visits doctor

Curtis Granderson, who suffered a broken pinkie when he was hit by a pitch Friday against the Rays, will be out a minimum of four weeks, Girardi said. The outfielder was evaluated Tuesday.

"Four weeks inactivity, then you go from there," Girardi said.

Joba activated

Joba Chamberlain, on the DL since April 28 with a right oblique strain, was activated and will join a bullpen that has been on fire, posting the AL's lowest ERA this month (1.88 entering Tuesday night).

"It's one of those things where you're excited," Chamberlain said. "Everybody's throwing the ball well, so just to be in the mix with those guys down there. It's been fun to watch. Now to be a part of it is even better."

Lefthander David Huff, who allowed a run in one inning Saturday after being claimed Friday, was designated for assignment.

Extra bases

Andy Pettitte (strained trapezius muscle) threw 75 pitches in a simulated game and could be activated by the weekend to start, likely Sunday, against the Red Sox . . . Michael Pineda (shoulder) was "pitching extremely well" in an extended spring game Tuesday morning, Girardi said, but cracked a nail and had to leave the game. "It had nothing to do with his arm," Girardi added.