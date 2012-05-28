Martin misses game because of stiff neck

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Chris Stewart started Saturday, which wasn't a surprise, given that Joe Girardi has liked pairing him with CC Sabathia.

But Stewart's presence in the starting lineup Sunday was a surprise, and Girardi said before the game it was because Russell Martin had a stiff neck.

"He had it [Saturday]. It was pretty bad,'' the manager said. "It's better today, but it's not quite where it needs to be. Hopefully, he'll be OK tomorrow.''

The Yankees start a three-game series in Anaheim Monday night against the Angels.

Girardi said he doesn't see it as a long-term issue. "I don't think so,'' he said. "We've all had stiff necks. It could be the way you sleep on a pillow. It could be a lot of different things, so I'm hoping he'll be back tomorrow.''

Martin said he "aggravated'' his neck lifting weights Saturday. "I think so, but we'll see tomorrow,'' he said of playing the series opener in Anaheim.

Martin, who is batting .177, then joked about the potential benefit of a stiff neck. "Maybe it will keep my head locked in at the plate,'' he said. "It might be a good thing.''

Passing Stewart byStewart, known as a defensive stalwart, brought an unimpressive statistic into the game -- five passed balls in his previous six starts. But he didn't have any Sunday and threw out Jemile Weeks on a steal attempt.

"He's usually really sure-handed,'' Girardi said. "Sometimes things happen. I wouldn't expect it to continue because he is really sure-handed. And it's a new staff. That could have something to do with it.''

Hughes' homecomingPhil Hughes, who starts Monday night against the Angels, grew up about 10 minutes from Angel Stadium and estimated he saw 40 to 50 games as a kid.

Hughes last started a game at Angel Stadium on Aug. 20, 2007, his rookie season. He allowed five runs in 61/3 innings, getting a no-decision in a 7-6 loss. Hughes also took the loss in a relief appearance in the 2010 All-Star Game in Anaheim.

"It's a little different than a normal start,'' he said of starting so close to home. "It's exciting.''

Pujols surgingOn May 8, Albert Pujols was hitting .190 with one homer. He went 0-for-4 Sunday to drop his average to .227, but before that, he had six homers in his previous 11 games and 21 RBIs in 20 games. "He's hitting the way he's capable of hitting,'' Girardi said. "You have to be careful with him.''