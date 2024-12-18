SportsBaseballNew York Yankees

Max Fried introduced as the Yankees' newest pitcher

Max Fried donned the pinstripes for the first time as he was introduced at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday NewsdayTV's Laura Albanese reports. Credit: Newsday/Howard Schnapp

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Watch in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME