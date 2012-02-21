Martin: A.J. is A-OK

TAMPA, Fla. -- Russell Martin, whose reputation as one of the best ball-blockers in baseball was only enhanced by his experience catching A.J. Burnett, had positive recollections about the pitcher as a teammate.

"A.J.'s my boy," Martin said Monday. "I wish him the best. We were just in the situation where we had too many starters. Hopefully, he does well where he's at."

Martin also backed up what most, including Burnett, have said is the inconsistent righthander's biggest problem -- above the shoulders.

"He's a great talent," Martin said. "If he's able to be a little less hard on himself and just breathe a little bit out there, he'll be fine . . . I think sometimes he puts off this aura that he's a super-tough guy, but really he's a human and he has feelings like anybody else. And when he doesn't perform, he gets ---- at himself and then everybody else comes down on him and it's kind of like a snowball effect. A.J., there's A.J. in a nutshell right there."