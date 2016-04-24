Sandy Acevedo dead, Yankees 18-year-old prospect killed in car crash

The New York Yankees say Sandy Acevedo, an infielder in their minor league system who was set to begin his professional career this season, has been killed in a car crash. He was 18.

The team says Acevedo died Saturday night in the Dominican Republic. A moment of silence was held for him at Yankee Stadium before Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, and a picture of Acevedo batting was shown on the giant video screen in center field.

Acevedo signed with the Yankees as an international free agent last July and was scheduled to make his pro debut this year in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League. He was born in the Dominican Republic and lived in Santo Domingo.