Sox's Guillen suspended for Twitter rant

CHICAGO -- White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen has been suspended for two games for arguing balls and strikes and then complaining about his ejection on Twitter during a game at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Major League Baseball announced Friday that Guillen also was fined an undisclosed amount. It was the first time baseball has penalized a player, coach or manager for use of the social networking site during a game.

Guillen was tossed Wednesday night for arguing with plate umpire Todd Tichenor in the first inning. Shortly after the ejection, he published on his Twitter account: "this one going to cost me a lot money this is patetic."

It's not the first time Twitter has gotten a member of the Guillen family in trouble with the White Sox. Guillen's son, Oney, left the team's scouting department after some posts criticized the front office in spring training 2010. -- AP