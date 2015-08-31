Stephen Drew finally makes it over .200

Stephen Drew owns a batting average over .200 . . . finally.

Before the Yankees' 20-6 win over the Braves at Turner Field on Sunday, Drew was hitting .192. Deemed the Yankees' best option at second base by general manager Brian Cashman earlier this month, he was hitless in his last 14 at-bats. What's more, Drew's batting average had been below .200 after every game this season.

And then, whammo. Sunday happened.

Drew raised his batting average to .201 by going 4-for-4 with a two-run homer, four RBIs, three runs and two walks.

So how does it feel to finally get over the Mendoza Line?

"I'm not worried about that," Drew said. "I think I can nail that down for you just looking at my at-bats and having good at-bats. Sometimes the outcome is going to be there and sometimes it's not and you're going to line out."

That idea is supported by Drew's incredibly low BABIP -- batting average on balls in play -- which measures how many of a batter's balls in play go for hits. Drew's BABIP entering Sunday was .192, according to FanGraphs. The league average this season is .292.

"He's hit the ball better than what the numbers indicate," manager Joe Girardi said. "He's run into some bad luck."

Drew, nonetheless, has drawn criticism from plenty of Yankees fans. There's even a Twitter account with the handle "@IsDrewOver200" that updates with a tweet after each of Drew's at-bats.

The answer all season on Twitter has been "no."

That is, until Sunday.

Drew's power has been consistent this season, though. In his first at-bat, he crushed a changeup from Braves starter Julio Teheran to rightfield for his 16th home run.

"It's been a grind for Stephen," Girardi said. "The thing that he's done so well for me is he's played defense exceptionally well for us and he comes to the ballpark ready to play every day. It's good to see him get over .200 . . . It's good.''