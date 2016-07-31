Yankees acquire Tyler Clippard from Diamondbacks

TAMPA, Fla. — The New York Yankees have reacquired Tyler Clippard, obtaining the reliever from the Arizona Diamondbacks for Vicente Campos in a swap of right-handed pitchers.

The 31-year-old Clippard was 2-3 with one save and a 4.30 ERA in 40 relief appearances with the Diamondbacks, who signed him to a $12.25 million, two-year contract in February. New York hopes he fills a void created by the trades of Aroldis Chapman and Andrew Miller.

Clippard was drafted by the Yankees in 2003, made six starts as a rookie in 2007 and then was traded to Washington. He was an All-Star in 2011 and 2014 and is the only big league pitcher to appear in 69 games or more in each of the past six seasons.

He is making $4.1 million this year and is due $4.15 million next season in salary.

Campos was acquired in the 2012 trade that brought right-hander Michael Pineda to the Yankees. The 24-year-old Campos is 9-3 with a 3.20 ERA this year in 20 combined starts for Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.