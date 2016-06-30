Yankees’ ailing rightfielder Carlos Beltran out of lineup

The Yankees dodged a bullet for the moment with Carlos Beltran’s right hamstring, but that didn’t mean they were brimming with good news about their ailing rightfielder Wednesday.

Beltran, who left the first inning of Tuesday’s loss to the Texas Rangers after pulling up at first on a potential double, was out of the lineup on Wednesday and is unlikely to play Thursday, Joe Girardi said. The Yankees previously announced that an MRI on the hamstring came back negative and that Beltran is day-to-day, but Girardi called Beltran’s current progress “worrisome.”

“He’s still sore,” he said. “It’s not as sore as last night . . . [but] I’m concerned . . . it’s not completely gone.”

The Yankees want to take extra caution with the 39-year-old Beltran, given both his age and the fact that he’s the team’s most dangerous bat. He’s hitting .366 in June and is fifth in the American League with 19 home runs. But that also puts them in an unfavorable situation as they head to San Diego Friday. Without the DH available, they won’t be able to shield Beltran and may opt not to use him at all if he’s still feeling discomfort.

“That’s a concern,” Girardi said about the three interleague games. “It’s not ideal, I can tell you that, but you’ve got to deal with that . . . You want to feel good that when you put him out there, he’s going to be OK . . . but in the situation we’re in, you can’t necessarily wait as long as you want.”

Teixeira sits

The Yankees had to rest yet another big bat Wednesday when Mark Teixeira reported soreness in the right knee that landed him on the disabled list earlier in the month. Teixeira has played in four games since his return, going 5-for-15. “I’m going to need my days here and there,” said Teixeira, who was not concerned. “It’s just a little sore. Monday night [a long rain delay] didn’t help. That was just a nightmare night. It probably didn’t help Carlos either. It’s just an unfortunate situation. Yesterday was a little sore. Today a good day to give it a rest.”

Party like it’s 1996

The Yankees will commemorate their ’96 World Series team on August 12-14 — a weekend which include a reunion of the championship team on Saturday, August 13. There will be a World Series replica trophy giveaway to the first 15,000 fans on Friday. The weekend will end with Mariano Rivera’s Monument Park dedication, as well as a World Series ring giveaway to first 18,000 fans, 14 and younger.