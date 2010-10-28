Yankees, Girardi agree to three-year deal

SAN FRANCISCO - Joe Girardi had hoped a new deal with the Yankees would get done "quickly," he said Monday, and yesterday, he got his wish.

Girardi, whose original three-year, $7.5-million contract was due to expire next week, agreed to a three-year deal worth $9 million, with added postseason incentives, a source confirmed.

The Yankees will make a formal announcement today, the off day between Games 2 and 3 of the World Series.

It would have been shocking if a deal had not gotten done. After Girardi, 287-199 in three seasons with the Yankees, spoke Monday in his end-of-season news conference, general manager Brian Cashman said his desire was to get something done with Girardi soon. Negotiations began Tuesday morning, with the deal's framework agreed to shortly thereafter.

"Obviously, the first order of business is our manager," Cashman said Monday. "That should work out fine. I know Joe wants to stay and we'd like to retain him, so that should create an environment we can work through rather quickly. And then after that, obviously, we'll focus on the entire coaching staff, but especially that vacancy."

Dave Eiland will not be retained, Cashman said Monday. Filling his job figures to be the next order of business.

There are no obvious choices as of now, though one outside candidate the Yankees have discussed is Orioles pitching coach Rick Kranitz, Girardi's pitching coach when he managed the Marlins in 2006. Orioles manager Buck Showalter is unlikely to keep Kranitz and already has had discussions with Mark Connor, a special assistant in the Rangers' minor-league operations who worked with Showalter with the Yankees and Diamondbacks. Kranitz has told confidants he would be interested in the Yankees, and they appear to be interested in talking to him.

Organizational candidates include Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitching coach Scott Aldred, Yankees bullpen coach Mike Harkey and organizational pitching coach Nardi Contreras. Harkey filled in for Eiland when he took a 25-day leave of absence in June to deal with a family matter.

Leo Mazzone, who built an esteemed reputation as a pitching coach with the Braves - overseeing the likes of Tom Glavine, John Smoltz and Greg Maddux - expressed an interest Thursday morning in the Yankees' and Mets' jobs.

Asked on Sirius XM radio if there was a job that was of particular interest to him, Mazzone said: "Yeah, there certainly is. And it has New York in front of it, too. I mean, it can be in the American League or the National League."Mazzone's reputation, however, took a hit when he left the Braves after the 2005 season to join the Orioles and was fired after the 2007 season. The 62-year-old hasn't been a pitching coach since.

The rest of Girardi's staff - Harkey, hitting coach Kevin Long, bench coach Tony Peña, first-base coach Mick Kelleher and third-base coach Rob Thomson - are all without 2011 contracts but are expected to return.