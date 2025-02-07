Yankees might move Jazz Chisholm Jr. between second and third, Brian Cashman says

Jazz Chisholm Jr. might toggle between second base and third base in 2025, general manager Brian Cashman said Thursday, allowing the Yankees to use his versatility to best handle their infield uncertainty.

With just one Chisholm and two spots up for grabs, the other position — on any given day — could be filled by any of several players who will compete for the role in spring training and perhaps beyond.

“Honestly, we’re going to switch back and forth,” Cashman said in an interview with YES Network. “I don’t know which way we’re going between Jazz at third, Jazz at second, Jazz, you know, depending on who’s on the mound.

“Obviously between [Oswald] Peraza, [Oswaldo] Cabrera, DJ LeMahieu, [Jorbit) Vivas — we’re going to have some guys taking some reps trying to earn a spot, whether it’s at second or third. The flexibility that the athleticism of Jazz provides gives us ample opportunity to play it out. I’ll be comfortable when somebody solidifies that, whether it’s a platoon situation or it’s a solo shot.”

That is different from manager Aaron Boone’s intention, as he revealed on WFAN last week. He said he planned for Chisholm to be the regular at second, with LeMahieu, Peraza and Cabrera in the mix at third “right now.”

In a way, the Yankees can thank a stubborn Gleyber Torres, now with the Tigers, for having such options.

“When I acquired Jazz [from the Marlins in July], I acquired Jazz to be our second baseman and move Gleyber to third the rest of last year,” Cashman said. “Boonie wanted to do it the other way. He moved Jazz to third and kept Gleyber at second because Gleyber didn’t want to move to third and was unwilling.

“Jazz wound up being baptized at a position that he never had played, he played it well enough and now gives us a little more flexibility entering the ’25 year.”

The Yankees face similar positional uncertainty with Jasson Dominguez, mostly a centerfielder in the minors, transitioning to leftfield — or so they hope. If Dominguez is as uncomfortable playing left during camp as he was late last season, Cashman said, they can move him back to center and put Cody Bellinger in left.

Either way, spring training — which starts next week — will be a chance to figure it out.

“I do think we can have one of these candidates emerge or multiple guys emerge into a platoon situation at worst or a solo shot at best,” Cashman said of the infield question marks. “If not, there’s always the marketplace to play around with as we move forward.”