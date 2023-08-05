Yankees minor-league report: Ben Rice

Player: Ben Rice.

Age: 24 (born Feb. 22, 1999).

Team: Somerset (Eastern League).

Position: C/1B.

Bats/throws: L/R.

Height/weight: 6-1 / 205.

Acquired: 2021 Amateur draft, Round 12, 363rd pick.

Background: The Massachusetts native attended Dartmouth University (2019-2021), where he only played in 30 games as his sophomore year was shortened and his junior season was canceled due to COVID-19. He played summer ball both years and was named the Futures League MVP in 2020 with 11 home runs and a 1.150 OPS. Rice batted .300 in 30 at-bats in the Cape Cod League in 2021 before being drafted by the Yankees. He played two games with the Gulf Coast Yankees before finishing the year with 20 games at Tampa (Class A). Rice remained there for the 2022 season, batting .267 with nine home runs and 36 RBIs in 206 at-bats.

2023 update: Rice opened the season with 15 games at Hudson Valley (High-A), where he posted a 1.082 OPS before suffering a lower back injury. He returned to Tampa for a 10-game rehab stint on July 1 before being promoted to Somerset (Double-A) on July 19. In 43 at-bats since then, Rice has four home runs, 12 RBIs and a .905 OPS.

What he’s saying: “I’m just trying to not get complacent. You’re not going to go 2-for-5 or 4-for-5 every game. I’m always thinking that you can lose it just as quick as you find it. So, just staying focused on my cage work and everything that goes into the preparation is really important.”

Scouting report: There’s not much swing-and-miss in Rice’s game. He boasts an outstanding 14.2 percent walk rate and an 18.4 percent strikeout rate in 485 minor league plate appearances. Rice has started six games at first base this year and 19 total, as the Yankees have a surplus of catching prospects.

On offensive approach: “I think the thing that helps me the most is my bat-to-ball skills. I know that if I’m smart during my at-bats and work the counts that I’ll eventually get a pitch to hit and I’ll be able to put a barrel on it.”

On defensive flexibility: “I’ve pretty much always been a catcher ever since little league. It wasn’t until last year that I started to mix in other positions. We’ve got so many guys in the organization that are really good behind the plate and at hitting. Any way they can plug me into the lineup is a positive for me. Whether it’s at first base, in the outfield… anywhere they need me.”

Probable MLB promotion: 2025.