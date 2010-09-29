Yankees to start Andy, A.J. and TBA at Fenway

TORONTO - In Boston it will be Andy, A.J. and TBA.

Joe Girardi Wednesday said Andy Pettitte would start Friday night, followed by A.J. Burnett and a starter to be announced Sunday.

Pettitte originally was scheduled to pitch last night. When the Yankees clinched a playoff spot Tuesday, Girardi decided to bump him so his first postseason start would be as close as possible to his regular rest.

"I think it's a better schedule for him to be sharp," Girardi said.

Girardi did not say anything about the ALDS except that CC Sabathia will start Game 1 Wednesday. The Game 2 starter figures to be Phil Hughes or Pettitte.

"First and foremost, we don't know who our opponent is, we don't know where we're going to be," Girardi said. "There's a lot of factors that come into making a rotation."

Girardi said Hughes will throw "one of the days in Boston," to get him some innings but didn't specify how many. He didn't rule out starting Hughes Sunday, presumably if the Yankees need that game to win the division.

Sabathia, beyond throwing an extra bullpen, is done until Wednesday. "I'm not so sure that a little extra rest won't help him," Girardi said. "He's logged a lot of innings [2372/3]."

With Burnett's struggles, it would seem he's not a candidate to start in the ALDS if the Yankees use a three-man rotation. "It's important, we want him to pitch well," Girardi said. "We need him to get right."

Golson audition?

Austin Kearns started in leftfield and Greg Golson in center as Brett Gardner and Curtis Granderson were given last night off against Jays lefthander Brett Cecil.

The final reserve outfielder spot on the postseason roster could come down to Golson or Kearns. "Goly's somebody you could look at down the road," Girardi said.