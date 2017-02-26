Agent says Knicks discovered Derrick Rose’s true value

Derrick Rose’s agent, B.J. Armstrong, said the Knicks were looking out for their best interests when they tried to deal his client before the trade deadline. Armstrong reiterated that Rose would like to re-sign with the Knicks. “His name was out there,” Armstrong said in an interview Saturday with SiriusXM NBA Radio. “In the end, I think the Knicks did what they thought was in their best interests. Like I’ve said all along, like he said all along, he wants to be in New York. He feels comfortable there. But we understand the business.”

Before Thursday’s deadline, the Knicks and Timberwolves discussed a deal centered around Rose and point guard Ricky Rubio, but they couldn’t reach a deal. “It was an opportunity to see what his value truly was throughout the league,” Armstrong said. “As you can see through all the reports, there were teams that were interested in him and what he does and what he brings to the court. I wasn’t surprised that he wasn’t traded.”

When Rose was done shooting around after practice Friday, he jogged over to general manager Steve Mills. They shook hands, shared a friendly hug and then sat down and spoke for a while.

“Me and Steve got a great relationship, very open and honest,” Rose said. “I want to be here. They didn’t trade me, so I guess that is a good sign.’’

Rose will be a free agent after the season, and he said his hope is to stay with the Knicks. That doesn’t mean they will want him back, though. They could draft a point guard and are expected to pursue one — perhaps Jrue Holiday — in free agency.

Running more triangle

Jeff Hornacek said the Knicks have been working on the triangle more in practice and running it more than 50 percent of the time in games. Hornacek said a goal for the rest of the season is to “continue to grow the offense” and said “no” when asked if Knicks president and leading triangle backer Phil Jackson pushed him to run it more.

Hornacek said they’re doing it because they thought “it could help our defense a little bit and get in position a little better.” The Knicks had allowed at least 110 points in nine of the last 11 games. Rose referred to the Knicks’ offense as “random basketball” Thursday.

Porzingis, Noah out

Kristaps Porzingis (sprained right ankle) and Joakim Noah (sore left hamstring) didn’t play. Hornacek said Porzingis is day-to-day and hopes he can play Monday night. Noah will be out longer.