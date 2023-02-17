Knicks' Quentin Grimes uses All-Star time to work on defense

SALT LAKE CITY — It was morning with near-empty stands at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the University of Utah campus and Quentin Grimes was gathered with the rest of the participants in the Rising Stars Challenge for a practice session for Friday night’s games. And while most of the players were working on three-point shots or plotting out some move to get on a highlight reel, Grimes was, well, doing something unusual.

All-Star Weekend isn’t the place for it, but Grimes was paired up with Boston Celtics assistant coach Tony Dobbins and outside the crowd of players working on their shots, he was taking turns working on getting open against Dobbins and then Grimes would work repeatedly on defense — squaring up against Dobbins, working up a sweat while scrambling to shut him down.

While Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau sent Julius Randle out to Sunday night’s All-Star Game with an instruction relayed through Randle’s six-year-old son, Kyden, ““Tell your dad we want him to play defense in the All-Star Game,” Grimes didn’t need the reminder.

“I don’t think he had to tell me that,” Grimes said with a smile. “I think he knows I’m going to come out and play hard, play my game, do my defensive thing. I feel like he knows I’m going to do whatever I can to get the win.”

There were no huge throngs of media crowded around Grimes in his media availability Friday morning — the reporters and TV camera focused instead on the likes of Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey and Orlando’s Paolo Banchero. But he has found a place for himself quickly in the NBA, earning a starting job for the Knicks and a key piece of a turnaround this season that had them in sixth place in the East at the break.

And while Grimes' words may warm Thibodeau’s heart, but if the second-year Knicks wing was bringing some of his fundamentals with him to All-Star Weekend he was also intent on enjoying the show — and being a part of it.

“I think in this type of game I’m going to bring out what I used to do in high school and stuff like that,” Grimes said. “During the season you’ve got to know your role and not be too flashy, but I feel like in a game like this, even though it’s going to be competitive, hopefully, I can bring out some stuff that you don’t normally see from me in the regular season.”

He never hesitated about joining in when he was selected, even if the grind of the NBA season has seemed to wear on him of late. He hopped on a private jet with Randle and Jericho Sims from Atlanta after the Knicks' final game before the break and tried to soak in the atmosphere — albeit a chilly one in Utah while most of his contemporaries were headed to some beach vacation.

“Definitely when I first got here [Thursday] it was a lot of excitement,” Grimes said. “I got to the hotel and saw a lot of players you compete against during the regular season. Finally being here, going out and competing with them is going to be fun for sure.

“It’s kind of giving a McDonald's All-American, Jordan Brand Classic [feeling], seeing all the guys that you see all the time, playing against them, watching them for a long time. So it’s fun to come out here with a friendly atmosphere, come out here and really have a good time at All-Star Weekend. I’d rather do this. I love hooping. Any chance I get to hoop, I’m going to do it. So I wouldn’t miss it for the world. But right after the game I’m going back to Houston and get some warm weather before I've got to go back to New York.

“Definitely something you shouldn’t take lightly,” he added of the opportunity. “You should be happy that you achieved something like this, also celebrate it and enjoy it and not just, ‘Oh, I made it, on to the next.’ Enjoy it, Soak it all in, and then once you get past the weekend set another goal for yourself. There’s always a chance to strive for something more.”