Billups amazed at state of Pistons

MIAMI - Seven years ago, Chauncey Billups was leading the Detroit Pistons toward their first NBA championship since 1990. Those Pistons were just as tough and just as solid defensively as Dennis Rodman and the Bad Boys, and they were considered the class of the league.

But after the actions of the players on the current team - with five veteran players blowing off the shoot-around and two arriving late, plus players on the bench laughing as embattled coach John Kuester was ejected from Friday night's game against the 76ers - the Pistons have become a symbol of dysfunction and disrespect.

"That's not the Detroit I know,'' Billups said after practice here Saturday. "That's not the Detroit I remember. I don't know what's going on, man, but I hope they can fix it.''

Billups, the 2004 NBA Finals MVP, was traded to the Nuggets for Allen Iverson's expiring contract in 2008-09 in a salary dump, setting off a swift decline.

Billups said he saw the video of players such as Tracy McGrady and Chris Wilcox covering smiles as Kuester was tossed while arguing a call. It has been well-known throughout the league that the players have little respect for Kuester, who was hired by Detroit in 2009.

The Pistons fined Richard Hamilton and Wilcox for their unexcused absence from the shoot-around, but McGrady, Tayshaun Prince and Ben Wallace were excused. Rodney Stuckey and Austin Daye missed the team bus and arrived late.

There were reports that Kuester might be fired this season. The Pistons are in the midst of being sold, though Karen Davidson, the widow of former owner Bill Davidson, is having a difficult time negotiating a sale. Billionaire Tom Gores, who runs a private equity firm, is the latest to bid on the team after talks failed with Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch in December.

"It's sad, man,'' Billups said of what's come of the Pistons. "I really don't know what to say.''

The Knicks have one more game against the Pistons this season, at Detroit March 18.