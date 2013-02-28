Broken bone in foot ends Rasheed Wallace's regular season

Rasheed Wallace won't play again this regular season after all.

Wallace, who has been out since Dec. 13 because of a stress reaction in his left foot, will have surgery later this week to repair a broken bone in the foot.

The Knicks said "new X-rays" revealed Wallace's "foot showed progression to a fractured fifth left metatarsal," which is the long bone on the outside of the foot connecting to the little toe. The recovery time is about eight weeks.

"We started to rehab him back and so it's somewhat a blow because he's gone through so much work to try and get back on the floor and then this happens," coach Mike Woodson said Wednesday. "The one thing we can do now is think positive in terms of how the surgery is going to turn out and he's got to rehab back."

Wallace is 38 and may not return to the NBA. Woodson said he's "hoping" Wallace could be back for the postseason, but that doesn't seem likely based on his age and the long road back.

Last month there were reports Wallace would not return this season; Woodson and Wallace denied it. Woodson also said he expected Wallace to practice after the Knicks returned from the All-Star break.

But the Knicks were concerned enough that they signed Kenyon Martin to a 10-day contract last week. Woodson also said Marcus Camby could return this weekend from a strained left plantar fascia that has sidelined him the last 19 games.

Wallace's situation and Camby being injury-prone likely will lead to Martin receiving a second 10-day deal when this one is up or being signed for the remainder of the season. At this point, Woodson said the Knicks are not planning to release Wallace to clear a spot to sign another player. But that could change.

"The only thing I've thought about right now is his health and going through the surgery successful and seeing what happens from there," Woodson said.

Wallace took off the previous two seasons. But Woodson, who had been a Pistons assistant when they were part of the 2004 championship team, talked Wallace out of retirement.

He averaged 7.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 20 games and was a big part of the Knicks' early season success and strong defense. Both have slipped since he got hurt. The Knicks were 16-4 in games Wallace played.

"Rasheed's injury is a blow," said Woodson, "but we've got to move forward."

