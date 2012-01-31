Carmelo, Davis need more time to heal

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- The cavalry isn't coming just yet: Carmelo Anthony and Baron Davis did not practice Monday and are doubtful for Tuesday night's game against the Pistons at the Garden, although Anthony said "there's a chance" he can play.

"It's getting better," he said of the ankle, wrist and thumb injuries that have caused him to miss the Knicks' last two games. "Get a full workout in [this morning] and see how I go from there."

The Knicks (7-13), who have lost nine of 10, will play four games in the next five nights, including their only three-in-a-row stretch beginning Thursday against the Bulls at the Garden.

Anthony said the wrist and thumb are less of a problem than the ankle is. It's more likely that he'll miss Tuesday night's game and return against Chicago. The Knicks then will face the Celtics in Boston on Friday before hosting the Nets on Saturday.

"I know I can run, but it's just a matter of me being able to cut and push off that ankle," Anthony said. "It's just getting my pop back in my ankle and getting my explosion back . . . I think my ankle is a little bit worse than I thought it was [initially]. Playing on it for that week didn't really help it at all."

The Knicks can use both Anthony and a healthy Davis. Mike D'Antoni said Davis (herniated disc) has not suffered a setback, but he was vague about why the 32-year-old point guard didn't practice.

"I think he's got a little issue, but nothing more than he needed one more day," D'Antoni said. "You'd have to ask him the medical reason, but [he] needed one more day, then tomorrow, he'll gear it up and start to practice on Wednesday for sure, and then we'll see what happens."

Davis declined to comment Monday. D'Antoni said he doesn't want him to play if there's a chance that doing so will reinjure his back.

"That's what we're trying to avoid," he said. "If he's rusty, he's rusty. He's going to have to get his rust off in the games . . . When the medical staff says he can play -- when his chances are better that he can go the next day and keep playing -- then he'll come on the court."

Although the coach is being patient, Amar'e Stoudemire said: "We've got to get ready to go. Right now, we can't afford to lose any more games. It's a long season. A lot of us are banged up. We'll see, but the sooner we can get our guys back, the better."

Tyson Chandler said he hasn't given up hope.

"In all honesty, I still feel like this is a team that can win a championship," he said. "I feel like we definitely have the pieces. I feel like we haven't come together yet . . . When we get everybody back healthy and we get everybody on the floor at one time, we can really see what we've got."