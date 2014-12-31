Carmelo Anthony: Mike Woodson meant a lot to me

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- Carmelo Anthony said he remains in contact with Mike Woodson and explained why he got emotional when talking about him to reporters after last season ended.

Woodson was fired after the Knicks' 37-45 finish.

"It was a tough season, it was a tough situation to be in at that point in time," Anthony said.

"I know how much work he put in as a coach and with all the guys with the team. I know how much he meant to a lot of guys on the team, especially me. So to see him go out the way he went out, for me as a person it was sad to see that."

Under Woodson, Anthony had one of his best seasons in 2012-13. He led the NBA, averaging 28.7 points, and finished third in the MVP voting after leading the Knicks to 54 wins and the Atlantic Division title. The Knicks, 5-28 this season, would have to go 49-0 to match that record.

Woodson is now an assistant coach under Doc Rivers with the Clippers, whom the Knicks face today.

Anthony said he talked to Woodson but hadn't spoken to him since the Knicks got to Los Angeles. Woodson said Monday that he feels bad seeing what his former players are going through this season.

"I still have players that I coached on that team that I have a great deal of respect for," Woodson said. "I hate to see what they're going through. But I'm in L.A. now."

Said Anthony: "That's my guy. It's going to be weird looking across the court seeing him on another sideline. He's good. He's happy. I'm happy for him. We had some great times together. We continue to stay in contact and talk. I think that relationship will always be there between us."