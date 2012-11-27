Carmelo Anthony misses chance to win it as Knicks fall to Nets

The long orange sleeves that rode high up Carmelo Anthony's arms probably covered goose bumps for most of the night. He said he gets them when he hears the Barclays Center crowd chant "Brook-lyn."

There was plenty of that and even some "M-V-P" chants when the Brooklyn-born Anthony went to the foul line. He had the chance to provide a chilling ending to his night, but he missed the potential game-winning jumper with 4.9 seconds left in regulation and the Knicks lost, 96-89, in overtime to the Nets Monday night.

"I wanted it," Anthony said. "I told them we weren't going nowhere else but to me on that last shot. I got the look I wanted. I missed it. I take those shots every day, work on those shots every day. I'll take that shot every chance I get."

The Nets pulled into a tie with the Knicks for first place in the Atlantic Division. Both teams are 9-4.

Anthony scored a game-high 35 points and had 13 rebounds. But the 17-foot pull-up -- and the six foul shots he missed -- probably will haunt him.

It was an otherwise special night for Anthony. He spent his early childhood years in Brooklyn before moving to Baltimore when he was in grade school. Before the game, Anthony said when he saw the Brooklyn logo he'll feel like he's home.

"It was unbelievable," Anthony said. "It was a special place to play. To step back from this and take my Knicks' uniform off, being a Brooklyn kid, just to see that and be a part of that atmosphere is nothing like it."

It would have been more special if Anthony and the Knicks closed out the Nets.

The Knicks had their chances as they turned a five-point fourth-quarter deficit with 4:01 left into an 84-81 lead 1:38 left after a Tyson Chandler follow dunk. But the Knicks didn't score again in regulation and were 2-for-7 in the overtime.

Chandler had both baskets. He was 12-for-13 from the field, scored a career-high 28 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Knicks, who have lost three of their last four.

"Fatigue set in," Knicks coach Mike Woodson said.

All along, Anthony, who played his natural small forward position for the first time this season because of an injury to Jason Kidd, said this was a big game.

"If we don't get up for this game then I don't know what games we'll get up for," Anthony said beforehand.

Many of the other Knicks tried downplaying it, saying the two teams didn't have enough of a playoff history for it to be a real rivalry. But if their play didn't show how much the Knicks wanted this game, some of the postgame reaction proved it.

Rasheed Wallace said they "were geeked" and "it's a little hurting to let our fans down."

That should make their next meeting, Dec. 11 at Barclays, even more interesting. But Anthony said he still doesn't view the Nets as an obstacle standing in the way of the Knicks and their title hopes. "Not really," Anthony said. "When we play them, we play them. That's not somebody we're looking at every day and tracking their stats and things like that. We're worrying about ourselves. We control our own destiny."