Carmelo Anthony questions security after young fan goes on court

DALLAS — Carmelo Anthony said no one from the New Orleans Pelicans contacted him or apologized for letting a young boy run on the court to hug the Knicks star near the end of Monday’s loss to the Pelicans. But he said it is a security issue.

“I don’t need an apology,” Anthony said on Tuesday. “That’s something that they got to take care of and they got to look into as far as their security, regardless if it was a kid or not.

"As far as the kid goes, that’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that somebody run up to you and give you a hug, especially a kid.

“He didn’t even say nothing to me. He just ran up and gave me a hug. I was actually shocked that it happened. You usually see that in soccer. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in a basketball game.

"It is what it is at this point. Nobody should make a big deal about it.”