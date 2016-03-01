Carmelo Anthony responds to Amar’e Stoudemire on Twitter

Carmelo Anthony seemed confused and bothered by thinly veiled shots taken at him by Amar’e Stoudemire before Sunday’s game against Miami, and he didn’t offer much when reporters approached him about it after the game. But Anthony responded with a series of tweets and Instagram posts Monday.

“When you show yourself to the world and display your talents, you naturally stir all kinds of resentment, envy and other manifestations of insecurity,” Anthony posted. “You cannot spend your life worrying about the petty feelings of others.”

Stoudemire, Anthony’s former teammate and now a member of the Heat, seemed to put the onus on Anthony for the Knicks’ woes, saying, “You have to become a complete player in order to bring your team out of a rut. Everyone can’t do it.”

When Stoudemire was asked about Jeremy Lin, whom the Knicks didn’t re-sign in 2012, he said, “Everyone wasn’t a fan of him being the new star.”

It was inferred that Stoudemire was talking about Anthony. When Anthony was asked about it Sunday, he denied it, saying “If that was the case, then I’d be upset right now with [Kristaps Porzingis].” Anthony then said he doubted Stoudemire was talking about him.

Anthony wasn’t made available Monday at the team’s practice facility, but he had plenty to say on social media.

“An emotional response to a situation is the single greatest barrier to power, a mistake that will cost you a lot more than any temporary satisfaction you might gain by expressing your feelings,” Anthony tweeted.

Anthony ended each of his posts with his signature hashtag “#STAYME7O.”