Carmelo Anthony wants Phil Jackson to conduct open coach search

Carmelo Anthony said Thursday that he hasn’t had any conversations with Phil Jackson since his end-of-season exit interview two weeks ago and that he still would like to see the Knicks’ president have an open coaching search.

Anthony told SiriusXM NBA Radio “we have a problem” if Jackson limits whom he interviews to become the Knicks’ next coach.

“I said this and I’ll continue to say this, there needs to be a process,” Anthony said during an interview that will air this morning. “As long as there’s a process and you go through the proper channels to figure out exactly what you want to do, I don’t have a problem with that. If you don’t go through that process and you don’t at least look and see what’s out there, then we have a problem.”

Jackson has met with former Cavaliers coach David Blatt and has spoken with Warriors assistant Luke Walton. But neither Tom Thibodeau nor Scott Brooks was interviewed by Jackson before being hired by the Timberwolves and Wizards, respectively.

Interim coach Kurt Rambis guided the Knicks to a 9-19 record after replacing Derek Fisher. Rambis reinforced the triangle offense, which is what Jackson wants the Knicks to play. Jackson held a mini camp/seminar last week on the triangle, according to a source. Rambis took part in it, but Anthony reportedly did not attend.

Anthony has said he would like to have input on who coaches the Knicks, but Jackson apparently hasn’t sought it.

According to Anthony, the last time they spoke was the exit meeting. After that conversation, Anthony met with the media and challenged the front office to make moves that will turn the Knicks into a perennial contender.

“It’s just a matter of them coming up and figuring it out at this point,’’ Anthony told Sirius. “Everybody who was in that meeting knows how I feel about the situation, how I feel about the organization, the Knicks, how I feel about me being a part of the organization. Everything was laid out on the table, so it’s about execution now.”

Anthony also gave what has become his stock answer when he was asked if he still believes and trusts in Jackson.

“I have to,” he said. “My fate is in his hands. I have to believe in him. If I believe that I’m going to be here and something is going to happen, I don’t have anybody else to put my fate in.”

Anthony appeared on several radio programs Thursday to promote a product. During interviews with Sirius and “The Dan Patrick Show,” he said he still hopes to end his career as a Knick: “That’s the goal.”

Anthony said he doesn’t think the Knicks are “far away from taking that next step.” He said he believes they “will have one of the better frontcourts in the NBA” with him, Kristaps Porzingis and Robin Lopez.

“I don’t think it’s another frontcourt that’s better than that,” Anthony said. “You just have to put the right pieces around that.”