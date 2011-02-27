Carmelo learned from LeBron's free agency

MIAMI - LeBron James contacted Carmelo Anthony shortly after Anthony's trade to the Knicks was completed last Tuesday. James, like several of the other stars in the league, had refrained from making any public comments about Anthony's situation out of respect to him. But clearly there is a sense of approval, at least from James.

"I talked to him and he was telling me how excited he is for me right now," Anthony said. "He said I have to just be patient, take my time and everything will fall into place for me."

James and the Heat have shown the Knicks that a transition period is needed for stars to adjust their games to fit within a team concept. James himself also may have given Anthony something to think about after what James went through last summer with his free agency and the backlash that resulted from "The Decision."

Anthony went out of his way to be careful with his words and his actions while the Nuggets were in trade discussions. "I think I handled the situation to the best of my ability,'' he said. "To be able to sit and answer the same questions and talk to you guys for six months straight with a smile on my face and still be able to go out there and perform on the basketball court."

Agent: Superteams good

Leon Rose, the agent from Creative Artists Agency who represents James and Anthony - as well as 2012 free agent Chris Paul - said superteams are "good for basketball from the perspective it brings a lot of excitement."

Rose, in an interview with the Courier-Post (N.J.), added, "This year, ratings for basketball have grown drastically . . . People are excited about it and I think it is good for the game of basketball."