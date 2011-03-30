D'Antoni sees triple-doubles for Carmelo

Mike D'Antoni believes Carmelo Anthony can average a triple-double in his system.

"The ball should be going through him a lot and he should be knocking on that door," D'Antoni said at Wednesday's morning shootaround.

Anthony has been a prolific scorer throughout his career but has rarely filled up other areas of the boxscore. In fact, Anthony has just one triple-double in his career -- and it happened to come against D'Antoni's Phoenix Suns on Feb. 5, 2007.

But recently Anthony has tried to make more of an effort to rebound and has shown he can be a willing passer, and that's something D'Antoni wants to tap into.

"Carmelo, [with] all his stats, he's pretty good in the pick-and-roll," D'Antoni said. "He does a good job and I would love to get him to be able to handle the ball more in that situation, and create for other guys."

The pick-and-roll is a staple of D'Antoni's offense and yet it had disappeared for a while after the trade. D'Antoni agreed the pick-and-roll needed to get back into the offense on a more regular basis.

"We have to do it," he said, "and we have to do it better."

Rest stop ahead?

D'Antoni said he'd like to get his players, especially Amar'e Stoudemire, some much-needed rest before the playoffs, but, of course, the team has to get there first. "I would like to get for sure in the playoffs and then we can start playing around a little bit," D'Antoni said. "We can just keep talking to him and see how he feels. We have to get in the playoffs first. If we do what we're supposed to do in the short run, then we can gear up."

The team does get a break now after the 18-game month of March, with three days off until their next game Sunday against the Cavaliers.

Knicks fix

Shawne Williams played despite back spasms that had him questionable until gametime . . . Ronny Turiaf missed a third straight game with a strained left ankle.