Knicks guard Derrick Rose getting a chance to hit the court again

SAN ANTONIO — Since being removed from the rotation after Dec. 3, Derrick Rose had spent more time in news conferences on his return to Chicago than he had spent on the court. But with the Knicks shorthanded, the opportunity that he hoped would return may have arrived.

Rose had totaled just over 11 minutes in an 11-game span — 3:36 in a one-sided win in Chicago when Tom Thibodeau gave in to the chants of the crowd in Rose’s hometown and just under eight minutes against Toronto. But with Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett sidelined, Rose came off the bench and played more than 12 minutes Tuesday — and he’s ready for more.

Rose had three points in 16:09 Thursday. “It’s the same,” he said of preparing for the opportunity with Barrett expected out for possibly a week and Brunson’s status uncertain. “The last couple of years and because of my injuries, I always have to be ready. Every year presents something different . . . I’ve got to figure things out more when I get on the court.”

Even when he’s not playing, Rose has served as a mentor to some of the Knicks’ young players, but he has been careful not to overload them right now as more is required from them.

“Not right away, because when you’re placed in a position like that, everybody’s talking to you,” Rose said. “You’ve got the assistant, the head coach, you have the outsiders, your agent, your family members, your friends — everybody’s talking to them.

“[Quentin Grimes], he’s been starting, what, the last [18] games. Deuce [McBride], I think he is going to start tonight. I don’t want to overload them with too much info. But things I do see in games, I go up and tell them during the game. But never when we are off the floor because they’re with a coach or you know, obsessing other things themselves.”

Injury update

Brunson (hip) worked out at the morning shootaround and did some light shooting before the game but was held out for a second straight game. “Each day a little better,” Thibodeau said.