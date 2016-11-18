Derrick Rose rape lawsuit: Woman appeals defeat in case

LOS ANGELES — The ex-girlfriend who lost her lawsuit accusing Knicks guard Derrick Rose and two friends of rape has appealed.

The appeal filed Thursday with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says pertinent evidence was excluded and jury instructions were tainted.

“I haven’t heard about that,” Rose said after the Knicks’ game in Washington. “I’ll let my legal team deal with it.”

When he was asked if he expected an appeal to be filed, Rose said, “I didn’t expect to be sued in the first place. But I’ll let my legal team deal with it.”

Jurors cleared the Knicks player and his friends last month in Los Angeles federal court after the men testified that the woman willingly had sex with them.

The woman was seeking $21.5 million in the suit that claimed the men gang raped her while she was incapacitated from alcohol or drugs and unable to consent to sex.

Jurors said they found the woman’s account hard to believe and didn’t think there was enough evidence to support her claims.

Rose is seeking $70,000 in expenses from the woman.